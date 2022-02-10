DENVER – Forest lands in Wyoming and neighboring states that are overseen by the U.S. Forest Service are getting money from the federal government to help restore damage from wildfires in recent years, the agency announced.

The money comes from congressional funding President Joe Biden signed into law on Sept. 30.

In Wyoming, such lands will get about $6 million, a Forest Service spokesperson said in a telephone interview Thursday. This will help to restore part of the Medicine-Bow National Forest affected by the 2020 Mullen fire, he said.

The blaze burned some 177,000 acres, the Forest Service has reported. "There is a lot of rebuilding, repair, regrowth, and work that will need to take place in coming years," Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero said at the time.

Colorado is getting the bulk of the wildfire-recovery money that the Forest Service announced Tuesday, some $78 million, according to the spokesperson. The state has been hit hard by such blazes.

Other states where national forests and grasslands will get a small amount of the funding are Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus