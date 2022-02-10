...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Federal forest lands in Wyoming getting $6M from feds after wildfires
DENVER – Forest lands in Wyoming and neighboring states that are overseen by the U.S. Forest Service are getting money from the federal government to help restore damage from wildfires in recent years, the agency announced.
The money comes from congressional funding President Joe Biden signed into law on Sept. 30.
In Wyoming, such lands will get about $6 million, a Forest Service spokesperson said in a telephone interview Thursday. This will help to restore part of the Medicine-Bow National Forest affected by the 2020 Mullen fire, he said.
The blaze burned some 177,000 acres, the Forest Service has reported. "There is a lot of rebuilding, repair, regrowth, and work that will need to take place in coming years," Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero said at the time.
Colorado is getting the bulk of the wildfire-recovery money that the Forest Service announced Tuesday, some $78 million, according to the spokesperson. The state has been hit hard by such blazes.
Other states where national forests and grasslands will get a small amount of the funding are Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.