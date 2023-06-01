CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management will invest $20 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to protect native vegetation and streams on public lands in Wyoming. This funding will be focused in two landscape areas called the LaBarge and Muddy Creek Restoration Landscape Areas.

"Restoration of the LaBarge and Muddy Creek landscapes is critical to sustaining native plant and wildlife communities, especially as visitation to Wyoming’s public lands continues to rise," BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta said in a news release.

Download PDF LaBarge restoration landscape fact sheet
Download PDF Muddy Creek restoration fact sheet

