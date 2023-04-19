...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Federal Railroad Administration accepts WYDOT grant request to replace I-80 bridges
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this week that the Federal Railroad Administration has accepted a multi‐million-dollar grant request to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 that cross over the Union Pacific Railroad.
The structures are located on the eastbound and westbound lanes approximately 11 miles west of Cheyenne.
Constructed in the late 1950s, the crossing structures have undergone multiple rehabilitations throughout the years. After determining that the structures met replacement criteria, WYDOT began the process of applying for federal funding in January 2021.
Funding for this project will come from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement’s Special Transportation Circumstances Program. Money from that program is directed to states that do not have inner‐city passenger rail service.
Through this grant, WYDOT will receive up to 80% of funds from the federal government and will match the remaining amount. The total estimated cost of the project is about $18 million.
“We appreciate FRA’s approval of our project and grant request,” said WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer of Engineering and Planning Keith Fulton, adding the project will help improve safety for both the railroad and the traveling public.