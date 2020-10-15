CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s economy has been through the ringer in the past year, both from the COVID-19 pandemic and a global oil price war.
As the energy industry faltered, laying off workers and halting production, the state also saw slowdowns in consumer demand for services, which normally remains more stable during economic downturns.
But now, with the economy on more even footing, the Federal Reserve’s Denver Branch Executive and Economist Nicholas Sly said it’s time to start thinking about the future.
“In late spring, financial markets were severely dislocated and then stabilized following (Federal Reserve) actions to support smooth market functioning. Profound job losses occurred earlier this summer, and then, subsequently, many of those jobs were regained as the labor market started to stabilize, and businesses, too. They saw that activity stabilize, albeit all of these at lower levels than what we had with our healthy economy prior to the pandemic,” Sly said.
He continued, “Not taking these gains for granted, I think our focus is beginning to shift and look more forward toward the path to recovery,” though he noted that some industries may never return to the “normal” people are used to.
But while Wyoming’s unemployment rates and business activity have become more stabilized in recent months, the same is not true in the oil and gas industry, where about 16% of the state’s workers lost their jobs. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry experienced a “profound” demand shock, according to Federal Reserve Commodity Specialist David Rodziewicz.
“With that demand shock, we’ve seen strikingly low oil prices, which have added financial stress to oil and gas firms. That’s accelerated consolidation, and also resulted in more bankruptcies for those companies,” Rodziewicz said.
He said the industry already started shifting toward lower capital and labor utilization before the pandemic, but COVID-19 accelerated that change. The state saw a 70% drop in rig counts, which is higher than the national trend of about a 50% drop.
Rodziewicz said the energy industry has come out of previous economic downtowns with a higher level of efficiency, which isn’t necessarily a good thing for the state of Wyoming and its residents.
“We might not expect either investment, rig counts or employment in that sector to respond or return swiftly once things return to that sense of normality,” Rodziewicz said.
Even as a number of economic factors have stabilized, Sly made sure to note that doesn’t mean industries are functioning at the level they were pre-COVID-19. Though retail spending has stabilized, along with unemployment, Sly said the initial retail spending drop of more than 40% reflected a profound shift in the economic wellbeing of residents.
The stable levels of spending also remain lower than the norm before coronavirus hit.
He also noted that the uniqueness of this recession can help with predictions and strategies for boosting the economy going forward. Looking at data from the past couple months, Sly said consumer trends have ebbed and flowed with the number of coronavirus cases. Any stabilization in consumer spending was slowed whenever there was a spike in cases.
“The public health shock has really changed the way that economic activities respond to the downturn, and I think says a lot about what our potential risks and challenges are for recovery going forward,” Sly said.
Sly also noted that states like Wyoming that rely on government spending to grow the economy could see even greater effects as the situation progresses. Officials in municipalities across the state have been bracing for a drop in direct distribution from the state as it faces significant budget cuts to rectify a projected $1.5 billion budget shortfall.
“In Wyoming, 13% of overall growth is coming from state and local spending. The number is much lower for the rest of the country, and so that reduced ability to provide fiscal support could be a real headwind for recovering Wyoming going forward,” Sly said.