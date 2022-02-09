...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Feds give Wyoming businesses assists worth $23.2 million
CHEYENNE – Wyoming firms will get financial assists from the federal government worth about $23.2 million, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. The money is part of the Biden administration’s so-called Build Back Better program.
A small chunk of the money, $75,000, is going to a business in Laramie County, according to a USDA spokesperson and the agency's online materials. The website of Rabou Farms, the recipient, says it is "a 5th generation family farm located in southeastern Wyoming."
In the biggest portion of the funding actions, USDA said it "recently invested $20.83 million in five Business & Industry loan guarantees." This went to five banks.
“The recent funds awarded in Wyoming will allow for job creation or retention, while ensuring revenue streams continue," said Janice Blare, Wyoming acting state director, in a statement from USDA.
For instance, the agency said that First Interstate Bank made a loan for the purchase of an industrial machining and welding business, saving 35 jobs and creating 10 new positions.
Banks involved in other projects included First National Bank of Gillette, which lent to a telecommunications company that is deploying broadband services. USDA also supported loans from First Northern Bank of Wyoming, First State Bank of Newcastle and Pinnacle Bank of Wyoming.
The banks did not immediately provide details of their loans. In addition, USDA is making almost $3 million in grants, which the agency spokesperson said that recipients do not need to pay back.