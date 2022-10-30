CHEYENNE – It began with a death.

Twelve years ago, Glen Chavez, a barber at Trujillo’s Barber Shop at 412 Randall Ave., was approached by a young airman. The man shared that, earlier that day, he had found his roommate had committed suicide.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus