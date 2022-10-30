CHEYENNE – It began with a death.
Twelve years ago, Glen Chavez, a barber at Trujillo’s Barber Shop at 412 Randall Ave., was approached by a young airman. The man shared that, earlier that day, he had found his roommate had committed suicide.
“I asked him, ‘What was going on?’” Chavez said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "He said, ‘Well, it’s the holidays, sir.”
Enlisted service members often struggle through the holiday season while being stationed far from their family and friends in other regions of the country.
“Being away from home is hard when you're a young man or woman,” Chavez continued. “They get homesick. There's nobody there.”
In response to the news, Chavez invited the airman and his six friends to take part in Thanksgiving dinner with his family. The following year, he was introduced to those servicemen and women’s command chief at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, who told him that they had around 700 RSVPs for a Thanksgiving dinner.
An RSVP doesn't always constitute just one person. In this case, he knew it would include an airman’s friends and family.
Chavez prepared to feed closer to 3,000 people, and proved to have not much leeway in that estimate – attracting around 2,500 people total. He enlisted the help of family, friends, the Cheyenne fire department and local churches to host a dinner in the Masonic Temple, serving around 300 turkeys.
This isn’t the current reality of the Feed the Troops Thanksgiving Food Drive, hosted by Chavez’s nonprofit, Cheyenne Community AIM Foundation.
During the conversation, Chavez was candid in admitting that he’s at square one in terms of preparation for this year’s charity drive. He is frustrated by the fact that after more than a decade of hosting this event, it still hasn’t gained traction as a staple of the local community.
“I don't know why the city or even the Air Force base don't understand,” Chavez said. "For 12 years, I've been doing this, and every year, nobody hears about it other than the locals. I cannot, for the life of me, understand why a military town doesn't grasp this and help with funding. I’m scratching my head on that one.”
Every year, it seems that Chavez is reintroducing the charity to a new set of people – a frustration he attributes to Cheyenne’s infamous turnover rate, as young workers and airmen move into town and, within two years, move away.
Right now, the charity is in a tight spot, especially with the effects of inflation impacting potential donors around the city. Chavez has nowhere near the number of turkeys he needs, as well as hams, stuffing, canned corn, green beans, cranberries, Bisquick/cornmeal, butter, and pumpkin and pecan pies.
His top priority at the moment is attracting a sponsor – a piece of financial support the operation significantly needs.
“I need help. I need turkeys really bad,” he said. “I know the cost and inflation, but here's my belief in this – we are so blessed because we have a place to go. If you could sacrifice one meal or dinner and help us with one turkey, that’s all we're asking. To sit there and give thanks to the men and women who protect us and then put it all out there every day.”
For the past three years, Chavez has operated the food service as a pick-up event, rather than hosting one massive dinner. The change both streamlined the process and solved the problem of labor shortages that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food and monetary donations (cash or check) can be dropped off at Trujillo's Barber Shop, Cheyenne Regional Airport and the radio station at 1019 E. Lincolnway any time leading up to Nov. 16. On the final day, Chavez will operate a donation drive from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the radio station.
The food will be available to pick up on Nov. 19 from a location that will be shared exclusively with participating members of the military.
In an attempt to gain more recognition for the service, Chavez is introducing another aspect to the charity that he hopes will increase its presence in town while also providing another form of support for the enlisted.
Cheyenne Community AIM is also accepting artificial Christmas tree donations until Thanksgiving Day, where up to 24 trees will be decorated and displayed for the public through Christmas Day. On Dec. 10, 12 of the fully decorated trees will be given to military personnel.
On Dec. 9, he is also introducing a small, invitation-only concert in honor of the local military. In the first year, two country musicians – one from Nashville, the other from Nebraska – will perform.
“I'm going to really spice this up. I want this on the map. I'm going to get somebody's attention,” he said.
Chavez admits that he can’t quite pin down his motivation to continue hosting the service. However, the fact remains that no matter how much trepidation the process contains, he’s able to pull it together every year.
“I don't know why I keep doing it. ... It's hard work. It's frustrating,” he said. "But I know if I can just touch one kid or one family to make a difference for the holidays, and they don't do something drastic during that time, then there's the reward right there.”
For more information about donating or volunteering, contact Chavez at g.chavez08@yahoo.com or 307-287-2747.