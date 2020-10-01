CHEYENNE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has informed the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services that all six weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance program payments have been approved.
FEMA previously approved DWS funding requests and payments have been issued for the benefit weeks of Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
DWS will issue retroactive payments for weeks ending Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 (weeks five and six) with this week’s payment batches, according to a news release. Claimants who qualify should begin seeing the remaining payments in their accounts later this week or early next week.
LWA was a temporary provision established after the expiration of the weekly $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, a part of the CARES Act. Other provisions of the federal act do not expire until Dec. 26, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.