DENVER – FEMA Region 8 will host a Twitter chat at 1 p.m. May 25, designed to provide information to residents about the threat of wildfire and flood after fire, along with sharing preparedness tips and potential mitigation actions.
The Twitter chat is a lightly scripted conversation between experts similar to a traditional in-person panel discussion.
The chat will be using the hashtag #WildfireChat for ease of following. In addition to FEMA, representatives from each of the six Region 8 states (Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah) will contribute. Federal agencies participating include the National Weather Service, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The Twitter chat will be a good opportunity to gather information from some authoritative sources on wildfire issues. The event will run until 2:30 p.m. MT.