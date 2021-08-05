WESTMINSTER, Colo. – On Monday, Aug. 2, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a settlement in the first major rate case filed by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association since the power supplier became subject to FERC jurisdiction in September 2019, according to a news release from the power cooperative.

Tri-State is a wholesale power supply cooperative, operating on a not-for-profit basis, with 45 members, including 42 utility electric distribution cooperative and public power district members in four states, including Wyoming.

The landmark uncontested settlement resolves key issues from regulatory filings that Tri-State made in late 2019 and 2020 regarding its rates and terms for wholesale power service to its 42 utility members in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Notably, the settlement provides for an immediate reduction in Tri-State’s current wholesale rate for members, with a total decrease in rates of 4% by March 1, 2022. Tri-State implemented a 2% rate decrease on March 1, 2021, and will lower rates another 2% on March 1, 2022.

Several of Tri-State’s utility members have either reduced their retail rates or increased patronage capital refunds to consumer-members, following Tri-State’s wholesale rate reduction.

The settlement also establishes a rate moratorium through May 31, 2023, with Tri-State agreeing to file a new rate case no later than Sept. 1, 2023.

The settlement resolves all matters at issue in a consolidated docket that included Tri-State’s long-term wholesale electric service contracts with members, its program for a member 5% self-supply option, and a local member community solar generation program.

For more information, visit www.tristate.coop.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus