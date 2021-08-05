...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – On Monday, Aug. 2, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a settlement in the first major rate case filed by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association since the power supplier became subject to FERC jurisdiction in September 2019, according to a news release from the power cooperative.
Tri-State is a wholesale power supply cooperative, operating on a not-for-profit basis, with 45 members, including 42 utility electric distribution cooperative and public power district members in four states, including Wyoming.
The landmark uncontested settlement resolves key issues from regulatory filings that Tri-State made in late 2019 and 2020 regarding its rates and terms for wholesale power service to its 42 utility members in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.
Notably, the settlement provides for an immediate reduction in Tri-State’s current wholesale rate for members, with a total decrease in rates of 4% by March 1, 2022. Tri-State implemented a 2% rate decrease on March 1, 2021, and will lower rates another 2% on March 1, 2022.
Several of Tri-State’s utility members have either reduced their retail rates or increased patronage capital refunds to consumer-members, following Tri-State’s wholesale rate reduction.
The settlement also establishes a rate moratorium through May 31, 2023, with Tri-State agreeing to file a new rate case no later than Sept. 1, 2023.
The settlement resolves all matters at issue in a consolidated docket that included Tri-State’s long-term wholesale electric service contracts with members, its program for a member 5% self-supply option, and a local member community solar generation program.