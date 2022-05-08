CHEYENNE – Trinkle Brass Works will present a performance by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ and timpani ensemble, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on June 16 at 7 p.m.

The core ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, Sean McKay on trumpet and Genie Burkett, timpani. Special guest artists will also include Thomas Strauß (organ) and Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany.

The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

This program is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Koons Memorial Fund and many more.

