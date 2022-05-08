...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Westerly winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts around 60 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor from Glendo to the Colorado
border. Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Rawlins. The upper
North Platte River valley including Saratoga.
* WHEN...Early Monday morning through late Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down fences along with a few
trees and large limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially to
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Feste Fantini ensemble to perform at St. Mark's Episcopal Church
CHEYENNE – Trinkle Brass Works will present a performance by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ and timpani ensemble, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on June 16 at 7 p.m.
The core ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, Sean McKay on trumpet and Genie Burkett, timpani. Special guest artists will also include Thomas Strauß (organ) and Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany.
The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
This program is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Koons Memorial Fund and many more.