CHEYENNE – Travel on Thanksgiving will be on the lighter side this year as AAA Wyoming anticipates a 10% drop in travel nationwide – the most extensive one-year decrease since the 2008 Great Recession.
AAA Wyoming expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019. However, the number of travelers will be even lower as Americans monitor and respond to the public health landscape.
“The wait-and-see approach travel trend continues to impact travel decisions,” Aldo Vazquez, AAA Wyoming spokesperson, said in a release. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
Know Before You Go
Plan ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your destination to learn about any restrictions that may be in place.
Follow public health guidance. Consistent use of face masks, physical distancing and regular hand washing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19.
Verify before you go. Call ahead to any hotel stay and ask about protocols and safety requirements.
Consider using AAA resources. Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions. Use TripTik.AAA.com to plan your road trip and help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along your route.
From staff reports