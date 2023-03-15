CHEYENNE – Fewer deaths and births were recorded among Wyoming residents in 2022 than the previous year, according to official records held by Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health.

Among Wyoming residents, there were 5,886 deaths recorded in 2022, 6,572 deaths in 2021, 5,986 deaths in 2020 and 5,122 deaths in 2019, according to official death certificate information. 

