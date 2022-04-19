...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435,
436 and 437.
* WIND...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
March unemployment figures, from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services' website as announced on April 18, 2022.
CHEYENNE – As measured by one economic statistic, the unemployment rate fell in every county in Wyoming last month compared to March 2021. And statewide, this seasonally adjusted jobless statistic fell by 2/10 of a percentage point to 3.4%, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services' Research & Planning section.
The state unemployment percentage is also "slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6% and much lower than its March 2021 level of 5.0%," the Research & Planning section said Monday. In just the approximately month-long period from this February to March 2022, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased by 796 workers, or a gain of 0.3%, "as people returned to work."
Here in Laramie County, a jobless rate that is not seasonally adjusted fell to 3.3% last month from 4.8% a year earlier, according to a table of the civilian labor force by place of residence. Across the state as a whole, this figure fell to 3.1% from 3.9%. The most recent figures both locally and in Wyoming are preliminary.
"Unemployment rates were unusually high during much of 2021 because of the pandemic," the government agency noted. "Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 270,300 in March 2021 to 278,500 in March 2022, an increase of 8,200 jobs (3.0%)."
For more information on state employment statistics, see this coming Sunday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle.