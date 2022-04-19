March unemployment figures

March unemployment figures, from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services' website as announced on April 18, 2022.

CHEYENNE – As measured by one economic statistic, the unemployment rate fell in every county in Wyoming last month compared to March 2021. And statewide, this seasonally adjusted jobless statistic fell by 2/10 of a percentage point to 3.4%, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services' Research & Planning section.

The state unemployment percentage is also "slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6% and much lower than its March 2021 level of 5.0%," the Research & Planning section said Monday. In just the approximately month-long period from this February to March 2022, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased by 796 workers, or a gain of 0.3%, "as people returned to work."

Here in Laramie County, a jobless rate that is not seasonally adjusted fell to 3.3% last month from 4.8% a year earlier, according to a table of the civilian labor force by place of residence. Across the state as a whole, this figure fell to 3.1% from 3.9%. The most recent figures both locally and in Wyoming are preliminary.

"Unemployment rates were unusually high during much of 2021 because of the pandemic," the government agency noted. "Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 270,300 in March 2021 to 278,500 in March 2022, an increase of 8,200 jobs (3.0%)."

For more information on state employment statistics, see this coming Sunday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

