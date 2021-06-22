CASPER – The fifth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held June 25-27 in Casper, at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex.
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, along with match director ISCOPE LLC, are bringing this nationally recognized multi-gun competition back to Wyoming.
“Here in Wyoming, we honor the Second Amendment and cherish the right to bear arms,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “Events like this demonstrate our commitment to responsible and safe firearm ownership, while also providing a showcase for the limitless travel and recreation opportunities found across our beautiful state.”
This 12-stage multi-gun match features highly skilled participants from around the country. Three-gun competitions like the Governor’s Match requires shooters to hit a series of targets at varying ranges with three different weapons as quickly as possible. They are scored based on time and accuracy.
The Stuckenhoff range will be open to spectators interested in watching this high-level competition from 8-5 daily. Spectators are encouraged to bring ear protection.
For more information, visit https://wyooutdoorrecreation.wyo.gov/index.php/things-to-see-do/magpul-wyoming-governor-s-match.