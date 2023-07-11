Buffalo Bulletin
BUFFALO — For Wyoming State Forester Kelly Norris, reducing wildfire risk in the United States will require more than just working with wildland firefighters to “put out the fire.” Instead, forest managers need to consider long-term solutions that involve taking more fuels out of forests.
Those were the themes of Norris’ testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in Washington, D.C., in June, where Norris — who worked as the state forester near Buffalo for over a decade — answered questions from Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and other members of the high-powered congressional committee.
“What you saw at that Senate briefing is that forestry or wildfire is not a Republican or Democratic issue,” she said, speaking from Cheyenne a few days after returning from Washington. “It’s a bipartisan issue, and everybody wants what’s best for our forests.”
The committee hearing focused on federal responses to wildfires and the issue of wildland firefighter recruitment and retention. Aside from Norris, officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forest Service spoke to the challenges that federal agencies are facing as another wildfire season begins.
Throughout the hearing, senators and witnesses mentioned the heavy smoke that had cast a pall over Washington from Canadian fires as an additional reason to focus on wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts.
“America’s wildfire crisis will continue to escalate until our forests are better managed,” Barrasso said in his opening statement. “For years, our firefighters have been asked to do too much for too little in return.”
Barrasso — who is the Republican ranking member of the committee — highlighted poor wildland firefighter pay and a lack of intensive forest management by federal agencies. He cited research that fires on federal lands are five times larger than on state or private lands, and his frustration that Wyoming had not received special federal funds earmarked for fighting wildfires that other Western states had received.
Norris, the only state-level official testifying at the hearing, focused on the work Wyoming foresters have done on intensive forest management practices, including timber harvesting.
As an example, she pointed to the 11 million board feet that her agency had sold in timber sales in 2022 directly on state lands or through Good Neighbor Authority agreements.
Good Neighbor agreements allow Wyoming State Forestry to work with private or federal landowners on issues of fire mitigation and prevention.
“We sold 11 million board feet in Wyoming,” Norris said. “That’s across four national forests and two BLM districts in the state of Wyoming.”
Throughout the hearing, Barrasso asked questions about the role of more intensive forest management in combating climate change and reducing the severity and extent of wildfires.
“Active management is needed,” Norris said, in response to one of Barrasso’s questions. “It’s needed to help us mitigate the impacts from wildfire.”
In a later interview, Norris said intensive forest management has to be done at a greater scale than is currently done.
She said either prescribed burns or mechanical removal through logging were good options. She also stressed the importance of rangeland health.
“Our forests are overstocked and unhealthy,” she said.
Norris said that she “can’t thank enough” the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service for the work it does in Wyoming to help manage forests.
She said that timber sales had gotten off to a shaky start in 2023 because of the closure of the R-Y Mill in Livingston, Montana. The mill closed due to a fire, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. That had been the principal mill for timber sales from the Bighorn Mountains.
As far as wildland firefighter recruitment and retention, Jeff Ruppert, the director of the Office of Wildland Fire in the Department of Interior, said that “a new model is needed to provide employees with career stability,” and that it is widely recognized across the “wildland fire community” that the agencies need to create a better work-life balance and promote long-term careers for people in the profession.
Cardell Johnson, the director of natural resources and environment with the U.S Government Accountability Office, stressed that low pay for wildland firefighters and too many remote or expensive duty stations are the top challenges for recruitment and retention.
As for Wyoming, in particular, Norris said that county, volunteer and federal agencies across the state are understaffed.
She said the aging population, in particular, is a challenge. As a consequence, fewer people who might have the physical capability, interest and skill set to fight wildland fires are moving into rural areas of Wyoming.
But, at the end of the day, Norris said that just hiring more firefighters is not enough. She said that keeping wildfires at bay requires a long-term plan to manage forests.
“We have got to figure out how we’re going to get all this wood to a mill and keep the mills going, and how we’re going to get all of the work done around our communities to save them,” she said from Cheyenne.