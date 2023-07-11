Canada Wildfires

Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

 Noah Berger - stringer, FR34727 AP

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — For Wyoming State Forester Kelly Norris, reducing wildfire risk in the United States will require more than just working with wildland firefighters to “put out the fire.” Instead, forest managers need to consider long-term solutions that involve taking more fuels out of forests.

