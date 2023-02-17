CHEYENNE (WTE) — The final block in a years-long 17th Street lighting improvements project will soon have lights.
The Cheyenne City Council has accepted a bid from Pole Mountain Electric Inc. of Cheyenne to complete the work. The base bid is for $424,626.71, and the councilors directed staff to fund up to $282,341 from the 2021 specific purpose option tax fund for downtown projects.
The work is scheduled for completion June 30, with a 5% incentive for completion by May 30. There is a 10% incentive for a completion date of April 30.
Councilor Jeff White said that many on the City Council have supported the 17th Street lighting project for years.
“We’ve all received questions over the years on why this one block was not completed, and this will get it done,” White said. “We should all be happy about that, and very much celebrate the final piece of this project.”
Councilor Michelle Aldrich thanked the city staff for looking at LED lights and energy savings options, especially as the city prepares to replace existing lights in addition to adding the new ones. Councilor Pete Laybourn said that his brother owns Pole Mountain Electric, but that he is not involved in the business in any way.
“There is no question of conflict of interest here, and so I feel it is appropriate for me to vote on this. But I did want to make that point,” Laybourn said.
Bids were due in January. The only other bid to come in for the project was $514,500 from Reiman Corp., also of Cheyenne. The council unanimously approved the bid from Pole Mountain on Monday.