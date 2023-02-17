CHEYENNE (WTE) — The final block in a years-long 17th Street lighting improvements project will soon have lights.

The Cheyenne City Council has accepted a bid from Pole Mountain Electric Inc. of Cheyenne to complete the work. The base bid is for $424,626.71, and the councilors directed staff to fund up to $282,341 from the 2021 specific purpose option tax fund for downtown projects.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus