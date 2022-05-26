CHEYENNE – The following people had filed for political offices that affect Laramie County in the Aug. 16 primary election as of Friday, May 27, the last day of the filing period.
U.S. House of Representatives, Republican: Liz Cheney (incumbent), Robyn Belinskey, Anthony Bouchard, Harriet Hageman, Denton Knapp
U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat: Lynnette GreyBull, Meghan Jensen, Steve Helling
Governor, Republican: Mark Gordon (incumbent), Brent Bien, Rex Rammell, James Scott Quick
Governor, Democrat: Theresa Livingston, Rex Wilde
Secretary of State, Republican: Dan Dockstader, Chuck Gray, Tara Nethercott, Mark Armstrong
State Auditor, Republican: Kristi Racines (incumbent)
State Treasurer, Republican: Curt Meier (incumbent), Bill Gallop
State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican: Megan Degenfelder, Thomas Kelly, Brian Schroeder (incumbent), Jennifer Zerba, Robert White III
State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democrat: Sergio A. Maldonado Sr.
State Senate District 5, Republican: Lynn Hutchings (incumbent)
State Senate District 5, Democrat: Ted Hanlon
State Senate District 7, Republican: Stephan Pappas (incumbent), Rachel Bennett, JC Manalo
State Senate District 31, Republican: Evie Brennan, Janet Marschner
State House District 4, Republican: Jeremy Haroldson (incumbent)
State House District 7, Republican: Bob Nicholas (incumbent), Rick Coppinger
State House District 7, Democrat: Jordan Evans
State House District 8, Republican: Brian Tyrrell, Lily Sharpe, Stephen Neal Johnson, Dave Zwonitzer, Scott Royce
State House District 9, Republican: Dean Petersen, Landon Brown (incumbent), Alan Sheldon
State House District 9, Democrat: Stephen Latham
State House District 10, Republican: John Eklund (incumbent), Lars Lone
State House District 11, Republican: Jared Olsen (incumbent)
State House District 11, Democrat: James Byrd, Marguerite Herman
State House District 12, Republican: Clarence Styvar (incumbent), Derek Goldfuss
State House District 41, Republican: Bill Henderson (incumbent)
State House District 42, Republican: Ben Hornok, Linnaea Sutphin
State House District 43, Republican: Dan Zwonitzer (incumbent), Clayton Mills, JoAnn Taylor
State House District 44, Republican: Tamara N. Trujillo, John B. Romero-Martinez (incumbent), Michael Reyes
State House District 44, Democrat: Sara Burlingame
State House District 61, Republican: Don Odom, Daniel Singh, Matthew Malcom
Laramie County Assessor, Republican: Kenneth Guille (incumbent)
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, Republican: Gunnar Malm (incumbent), Brian Casey, Abbie Mildenberger, Linda Heath (incumbent), Sam Eliopoulos, Troy Thompson (incumbent), Bryce Freeman
Laramie County Clerk, Republican: Debra Lee (incumbent), Andrew McMahon
Laramie County Clerk of the District Court, Republican: Diane Sanchez (incumbent)
Laramie County Coroner, Republican: Rebecca Reid (incumbent)
Laramie County District Attorney, Republican: Thomas Callison, Sylvia Miller Hackl
Laramie County Sheriff, Republican: Don Hollingshead, Brian Kozak, Boyd Wrede
Laramie County Sheriff, Democrat: Jess Fresquez
Laramie County Treasurer, Republican: Tammy Deisch
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 1: Scott Roybal (incumbent), Cameron Karajanis, Michael J. Blakeley
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 2: Mark Rinne (incumbent), Brian Eicholtz, Matt Miller, Kelly Wright, Lynn Storey-Huylar
Cheyenne City Council, Ward 3: Ken Esquibel (incumbent), Joe Shogrin