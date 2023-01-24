Almost ready to board

Passengers prepare to board a United Express flight to Denver International Airport on Jan. 1, 2023, inside the terminal at Cheyenne Regional Airport as the flight crew makes its way to the CRJ 200 aircraft, operated by SkyWest. Brian Martin/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Over the past few years, Cheyenne Regional Airport has undergone a phased rehabilitation of Runway 09-27.

The next phase of runway rehabilitation will begin on April 5. This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3,600 feet of the runway’s pavement. This closure will require the airport to suspend commercial airline service with SkyWest for approximately 160 days. Periodic project updates will be posted on the airport’s website and social media.

