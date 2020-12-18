CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Finance and Public Services committees meetings will continue remotely next week. Information and links for public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
The Finance Committee Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. The Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to login using the Zoom link below from a computer, tablet, or smart phone.
To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/assets/public/templateimages/zoom-public-comment-instructions_.pdf
If you are unable to attend or login, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling (307) 638-4349.
All questions must be submitted by 8am day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name along with the corresponding agenda item number (ex: 8a or 12c) you wish to provide public comment on.
Finance Committee – URL link: https://zoom.us/j/94879810432?pwd=Y2E0RGV 0c0pRZUY1VTNUUlU0VE9MZz09, Password: FC12212020, Call in Access: 669-900-6833, Event No.: 948 7981 0432, Password: 4559895739
Public Services Committee – URL link: https://zoom.us/j/95827156504?pwd=NXhNTkV QMGUybGFQQXphSURKeEZYdz09, Password: PC12222020, Call in Access: 669-900-6833, Event No.: 958 2715 6504, Password: 7129015270