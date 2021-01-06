CHEYENNE – In response to the current pandemic and the associated financial challenges facing so many people in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Family YMCA has worked to revamp the application, process and fee scale for Financial Assistance Scholarships for membership and programs at the Y.
Patty Walters, CEO of the Cheyenne Family YMCA, explained, “We recognized that over the years, our process had become cumbersome. We needed to make it easier for people to apply for assistance. These changes allow us to better fulfill our mission to support this community. This is very important, particularly at this time. Everyone’s budgets are stretched thin. We all need to be able to get out, get exercise and just connect with others in a safe environment.
“The Y is here for our community. Revamping our Financial Assistance Scholarship application process was a crucial step to helping us better fulfill our mission to serve the community. I invite people to reach out to us.”
Applications are available at the front desk or on the Y’s website, www.cheyenneymca.org.
Any questions can be directed to the membership director at membership@cheyenneymca.org or by calling the Y at 307-634-9622.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y, or to donate, visit www.cheyenneymca.org or contact Walters at 307-634-9622, ext. 22.