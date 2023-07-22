DES MOINES, Iowa — More than $4.6 million has been awarded to hundreds of nonprofit and government agencies across Wyoming to support affordable housing and community development needs. Individuals and communities will benefit from these grants via job training, down-payment assistance, financial literacy, food banks, youth programs and more.

This statewide outreach is available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, which has partnered with 26 member financial institutions. The Member Impact Fund is a matching grant program designed to offer financial support for affordable housing and community development initiatives in targeted areas of the FHLB Des Moines district.

