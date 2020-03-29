CHEYENNE – The coronavirus has shaken businesses across the country, and many employees have felt the trickle-down effects, whether through layoffs or hour reductions. Business owners have had to make tough decisions, and at this point, no one is certain when things will return to normal.
If you’re looking to file for unemployment or you’re looking for another job, we’ve compiled a list of resources to help you get there.
If you need to file for unemployment
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is ready to assist those who have faced severe hour reductions or have been laid off. As unemployment claims spike across the country, the department is asking residents to submit their applications online to speed up the process.
They have brought on about 15 more employees to help handle claims, and are working to add more phone lines to shorten the wait time over the phone, but Communications Manager Ty Stockton said online is still the best way to submit a claim. They are also asking residents to submit claims remotely to limit contact with staff.
Though there has been an increase in demand, the department is not anticipating any delays in services at this time.
Apply for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov.
Apply for benefits over the phone at 307-473-3789.
If you need to find work
If you have been laid off or you’re looking to pick up some extra hours, a number of platforms have local job listings, and a number of big grocery companies are hiring.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has a listing of places that are hiring in the state. You can search by location, post a job if you’re hiring, create a résumé and search for specific types of work.
You’ll find the job listings at www.wyomingatwork.com.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce also has a job board, though it is less extensive than the Workforce Services’ website.
You’ll find the Chamber’s job listings at cheyennechamber.chamber master.com/jobs/.
If you want to apply to a chain
A number of large grocery retailers and national chains are seeking additional staff to help meet an increased demand caused by coronavirus.
To find jobs at Albertsons or Safeway, visit https://bit.ly/3bz7PpI and search “Cheyenne” in the location box.
To find jobs at Walmart, visit careers.walmart.com and search “Cheyenne” in the location box.
To find jobs at King Soopers, visit https://bit.ly/2WQ2Bli and search “King Soopers Cheyenne jobs.”
To find jobs at Target, visit jobs. target.com and search “Cheyenne.”
If you’re a business seeking assistance
If you own a business and you’re looking for financial relief, there are a number of resources that can help.
A large number of Wyoming businesses are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration. The available loans can be up to $2 million at 3.75% interest rates over 30 years.
To check your eligibility or to apply for a loan, visit disasterloan.sba.gov.
If your business needs assistance and you don’t know where to start, you can speak with a business adviser at no cost through the Wyoming Small Business Development Center. To consult with an adviser, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org.
In addition, the Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Workforce Development Council are offering $300,000 worth of grants to support businesses in order to avert or shorten layoffs.
DWS and its 20 Workforce Centers will assist businesses with grant applications, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/layoffaversion.
The grants will be available to all eligible Wyoming businesses in good standing with Unemployment Insurance and Worker’s Compensation. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to support layoff aversion strategies that can keep their businesses open – and employees working – or shorten the duration of a layoff.
More information about options available to businesses can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/smvo73b.
Similarly, if you own a downtown business, the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has between 10 and 15 Small Business Emergency Assistance Grants of up to $2,500 each.
If you’re a downtown business own- er interested in the DDA grants, you can find an application at downtown cheyenne.com. The deadline to apply is April 3.