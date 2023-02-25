...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Find support, community resources at Women's Fair on March 1
CHEYENNE – Women who need help, support or information are invited to a Women's Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 in the Cottonwood Room at the Laramie County Library.
The fair will feature extensive information and resources focused on women and children. Attendees will be able to talk with representatives from organizations and programs that offer help and support for women and families.
Guest speakers at noon will include Michelle Aldrich presenting "Steps To Success" and Mike Kassel on the struggles of women in Wyoming. This will include a book-signing session.
There will be opportunities to make connections with groups offering skills and learning opportunities, including CASA of Laramie County, Wyoming WIC Program, Volunteers of America-Cheyenne Mental Health Clinic, Safe Kids of Laramie County, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, Enroll Wyoming, Cheyenne Zonta Club/Advocacy, LCCC Gear Up and Aces Programs, Grace UMW/WOF Social Action Team, Wyoming 211, Meals on Wheels Program, Community Action of Laramie County, Results of America, HealthWorks, Cheyenne Harmony Music Program and more.
The event will also feature multiple chances for a $100 giveaway.
Sponsors are Zonta, Volunteers of America and GUMC Social Action Team.