CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration made the Environmental Assessment for the I-25/I-80 Interchange Project available for public and agency comment in June.
This week, WYDOT and the FHWA have announced a Finding of No Significant Impact for the project, which concludes the EA process.
The FONSI and supporting appendices can be viewed by visiting the project website (http://i25i80.com/) or through the following website address: http://i25i80.com/Documents/I-25_I-80_WYDOT_FONSI_081820.pdf.
The design process will continue into next year. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to any member of the project team or WYDOT’s I-25/I-80 Interchange Project manager, Andrea Allen, at 307-777-4135 or Andrea.Allen@wyo.gov.