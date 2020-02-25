CHEYENNE – On Monday evening, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residence fire in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.
Firefighters were called out at 4:49 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:56 p.m., according to a CFR news release. When fire crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the roof of the garage. Firefighters gained access from the garage and the gable ends of the attic. The fire was under control by 5:13 p.m.
Firefighters had to battle 30-50 mph winds and cleared the scene at 6:33 p.m.
There were no injuries reported. The house was unoccupied when firefighters arrived, but found three uninjured pets in the residence.
The fire was contained to the attic and garage, and damage was estimated at $35,000.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue was assisted by Laramie County Fire District 2, American Medical Response, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.