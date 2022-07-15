LARAMIE – As a wildfire in a national forest near the community of Esterbrook dies down, a nearby road reopened, according to authorities.
The Monday Creek Fire, which was only 38% contained on Wednesday, as of Friday morning reached 83% containment. This in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
In some good news for motorists, a road that had been temporarily shut due to the blaze has now reopened, officials confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday night. Esterbrook Road, also called Converse County Road 5/7, had previously been closed off to nonresidents, stretching from mile marker 32 to the Albany/Converse counties line. That patch of road is now re-open to all vehicles, officials told the WTE.
Nonetheless, according to the incident webpage, "drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when driving on the road, as fire engines and heavy equipment continue to use it for operations related to the Monday Creek Fire."
In what might be the final news update for the burn, the federal government reported the number of personnel working to put the inferno out had again fallen, to 124 as of Friday. "More rain fell over the fire area yesterday afternoon and overnight, and the moisture helped to further reduce fire behavior." The update predicted "subtropical moisture will spread northeast over the fire area."
"Firefighters will focus on the uncontained northwest edge, which is located in steep, rugged terrain. In other areas of the fire, crews will be patrolling and monitoring," the announcement said.
"The team is also developing a suppression repair plan," it continued. "Suppression repair involves returning areas disturbed by firefighting activities back to the way they were before the fire. The work will include repairing hand line and dozer line."
The conflagration's size has been about 600 acres; the blaze was apparently sparked by lightning.