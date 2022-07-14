LARAMIE – A wildfire that has been burning in a nearby national forest and in the area of the community of Esterbrook is now significantly more contained as conditions have improved, according to federal data.
The Monday Creek Fire, which was only 38% contained about a day earlier, as of Thursday early morning had reached 73% containment. "Crews are working today to increase that containment number further," wrote Niki Carpenter, public information officer for the scene, in an email Thursday afternoon to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
"Rain fell on much of the fire area overnight, and fire behavior has been minimal," according to Thursday's late-morning update. "Today, firefighters will focus efforts on the uncontained northwest edge, near Horseshoe Creek. Other crews will continue work farther inside the fire’s edge, mopping up hot spots."
The number of firefighters and other personnel assigned to the incident also has declined by about a quarter in the past 24 hours or so. The number is now 147, according to the latest statistics. The number of personnel may decline further in the coming days, the incident spokesperson indicated.
As of Friday, the update said, "the fire will be turned over to a type-4 incident management team. Members of that team are shadowing the current team today, working toward a smooth transition." Such a group "is a local/regional incident management team with the capability to manage a fire as the complexity decreases," wrote Carpenter.
The conflagration's size is about 600 acres, according to an incident website for the fire.
That site reports Esterbrook Road, also known as Converse County Road 5/7, is closed to nonresidents from mile marker 32 to the Albany/Converse counties line.