LARAMIE – Effective immediately, fire restrictions have been rescinded on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
This includes National Forest and Grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; and Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.
All areas remain in various stages of drought; however, the broad onset of snowy and colder weather has seasonally decreased fire danger.
National Forest and Grassland visitors are always advised to use caution when building and maintaining campfires. Make sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This is effectively done by stirring coals and other burned materials with water until cool. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Area closures on National Forest System lands remain in place for the East Troublesome, Middle Fork and Mullen fires, and are re-evaluated weekly.
As dictated by changing conditions and fire behavior, fire information and updates will be provided by the USDA Forest Service on Twitter and on InciWeb. Facebook pages specific to the fires will no longer be updated.