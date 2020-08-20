CHEYENNE – Multiple agencies responded to a 200-acre brush fire Thursday afternoon along Interstate 25, just south of College Drive and the Love’s Travel Stop.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue; Laramie County Fire Districts 1, 2 and 10; F.E. Warren Air Force Base Fire Services and the Wyoming Air National Guard Fire Department responded to the blaze, which began at 1:20 p.m. and was extinguished by 2:15 p.m., according to LCFD1 Division Chief and Incident Commander Jerry Lamb.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, though it spread southeast after starting near the travel stop. Still, Lamb reminded residents to use caution during this time of year.
“It’s getting really dry, and with these hot days, people need to be extra careful,” Lamb said.
No structures were damaged in the fire, though people were evacuated from the Love’s Travel Stop and the fireworks shops next door because of the fire’s location.
I-25 was also closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation at 1:59 p.m. due to the smoke from the fire and the fire’s proximity to the roadway.
WYDOT’s Jordan Achs said, “Visibility was one of the main things that impacted the decision.”
I-25 was reopened at 3:11 p.m. after the fire was extinguished.