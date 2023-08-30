CHEYENNE – Several local agencies have partnered to offer a firearm basic safety course for health care providers at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 5 from 1-3 p.m.

Course objectives are to explain safety rules and safety considerations when using a firearm, in addition to identifying types of firearms, discussing safe storage options and explaining key components of a safety plan to mitigate suicide risk.

