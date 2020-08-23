CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a multi-unit fire Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Lincolnway.
Firefighters were called at 3:53 a.m., and arrived on scene at 3:56 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of fire in the structure. The firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire contained within the building where it started.
Firefighters had the fire under control nine minutes later. There was fire damage to the entire structure involved, and smoke damage throughout adjoining buildings.
Occupants were alerted by others to evacuate after the fire started.
The amount of damage to the structure and contents had not been determined by Sunday evening. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, according to a fire department news release.
The American Red Cross was helping one person displaced by the fire, according to a separate release from the nonprofit group. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs.