CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a single-family residential fire in the 1100 block of Concerto Lane Saturday evening.
Firefighters were called at 6:36 p.m., and arrived on scene at 6:41 p.m., according to a news release. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire in the bedroom and hallway.
Firefighters had the blaze under control eight minutes later, according to the release. There was fire damage to the bedroom and hallway, and smoke damage throughout.
Working smoke alarms alerted the family of the active fire. No injuries were reported.
Separately, the American Red Cross of Wyoming reported that it was helping two adults and six children who were displaced by the fire. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs, and further help will be provided as needed.
Damage to the house and contents loss is estimated at $155,000. Origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cheyenne Fire Rescue.