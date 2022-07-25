CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a vegetation fire Saturday in the vacant area between Prairie Wind Golf Course and Menards, according to a Monday news release.
Crews were dispatched at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. CFR's Engine 5 unit found grass and brush burning in a storm drainage/retention pond in the north end of Prairie Wind Golf Course, east of Windmill Road.
Approximately 3.5 acres of grass were burned, but no injuries were reported.
The fire was controlled 45 minutes after crews arrived and fully extinguished after an hour.
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown. The fire was human-caused, according to an investigator's report.
Laramie County Fire Authority and Laramie County Fire District 1 assisted CFR on the scene.
