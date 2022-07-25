CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a vegetation fire Saturday in the vacant area between Prairie Wind Golf Course and Menards, according to a Monday news release.

Crews were dispatched at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. CFR's Engine 5 unit found grass and brush burning in a storm drainage/retention pond in the north end of Prairie Wind Golf Course, east of Windmill Road.

