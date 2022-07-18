Suiting up

Firefighters Kaden Morrison, left, and Quinn Hunt prepare to run a forced entry and rescue exercise at the Cheyenne Station No. 4 Fire/Rescue Training Center in Cheyenne on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a vegetation fire Friday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway, according to a news release on Monday.

Officials said the fire burned 1.5 to 2 acres of grass, brush and trees before the fire was extinguished. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. However, one parked/stored vehicle sustained about $6,000 in damage.

Crews were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. that day and arrived on the scene at 1:10 p.m. The fire was under control by 1:30 p.m., with the scene cleared by 3 p.m. 

One lane of South Greeley Highway/U.S.-85 Business Route remained closed for two hours while responding CFR units assisted Laramie County Fire District 1 with incident command, structure protection, fire extinguishment and post-fire mop-up.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

The fire department reminded community members to be especially careful with fire, sparks, smoking and other such things during the very hot and extremely dry days of late summer.

The Laramie County Board of Commissioners implemented stage 1 fire restrictions on July 6. This prohibits any open fire or fireworks on state and private land within the county.

