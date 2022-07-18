...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY
FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST
WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430 AND 431...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 35.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Firefighters Kaden Morrison, left, and Quinn Hunt prepare to run a forced entry and rescue exercise at the Cheyenne Station No. 4 Fire/Rescue Training Center in Cheyenne on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a vegetation fire Friday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway, according to a news release on Monday.
Officials said the fire burned 1.5 to 2 acres of grass, brush and trees before the fire was extinguished. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. However, one parked/stored vehicle sustained about $6,000 in damage.
Crews were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. that day and arrived on the scene at 1:10 p.m. The fire was under control by 1:30 p.m., with the scene cleared by 3 p.m.
One lane of South Greeley Highway/U.S.-85 Business Route remained closed for two hours while responding CFR units assisted Laramie County Fire District 1 with incident command, structure protection, fire extinguishment and post-fire mop-up.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
The fire department reminded community members to be especially careful with fire, sparks, smoking and other such things during the very hot and extremely dry days of late summer.
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners implemented stage 1 fire restrictions on July 6. This prohibits any open fire or fireworks on state and private land within the county.