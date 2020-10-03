LARAMIE – Red lines on a fire perimeter map turning into black lines Saturday symbolized progress was made in containing the Mullen Fire burning about 40 miles west of Laramie.
The immense blaze in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is at 136,840 acres, according to an update at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Forest Service’s Incident Information website, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
After rapidly increasing firefighting crews and resources released from other fires around the West and northwestern states throughout last week, the current count of personnel has held steady at 1,068 the past couple of days.
The slight bit of good news reported by the Incident 2 Rocky Mountain Area Blue Team was that containment was measured at 6% after conducting infrared mapping late Friday night.
“Containment was established on the fire’s northwest flank one mile north of the A Bar A Road south to Six Mile Road,” an update release Saturday morning stated. “Additional containment to the east (flank) was also accomplished and will be measured (Sunday).
“Mild weather and the influx of resources are allowing firefighters to aggressively attack the fire using strategic aerial and ground firing operations.”
Crews have been working along roads, most notably Wyoming Highway 230/Colorado Highway 127 on the south and southeast flanks of the fire, where the more intense fire activity has been located, pushed by winds from the northwest. The crews were reducing vegetation where there is the highest probability of success to limit the fire spread.
It was also reported early Saturday that structure protection deep inside the fire zone in Rambler, Rob Roy area, Keystone, Lake Creek, Fox Park and Albany has been established. More structure protection resources are focused on communities west of Highway 230 and south into Colorado.
Firing operations on Friday also successfully defended a group of structures in the Pelton Creek drainage. Defensive lines were also expanded inside the Colorado Highway 127 and 125 loop on the southern end of the fire, including quickly suppressing several spot fires outside of that area. Real-time aerial infrared imagery from an unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drone was used in that effort.
Crews are also working along Forest Service Road 542 to the Keystone fire scar securing Albany and communities to the north of that flank.
On the Wyoming side of the fire, work in extinguishing hot spots and removing hazards continued in the large evacuation area, which has not changed for more than a week. Mandatory evacuations are still in place for the communities of Rambler, Albany, Fox Park, Wold, Woods Landing, Graham and adjacent areas, Lower Keystone and Moore’s Gulch.
Pre-evacuation orders are still in place for Meadow Plains Road south to Yankee Road; areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and north of Highway 230; and Centennial.
The favorable weather conditions could change to more of a concern in the coming days.
From Sunday through Tuesday, the forecast shows the potential for high, significant fire spread, with gusty northwest winds, warmer temperatures and lower humidity.