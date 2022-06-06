CHEYENNE – It's official: A national sub-sandwich chain has entered the Wyoming market. Firehouse Subs has just opened a location in the Capital City, its first place anywhere in the state.
Such a move had been eagerly awaited by some. The website of Firehouse Subs had, in recent months, showed that it expected to have a new location in the Pershing Boulevard Marketplace, in unit C. The address is 3901 E. Pershing Blvd., which is around where East Pershing Boulevard intersects with North College Drive.
On Monday, the national company made it official, after previously keeping mum. Firehouse said that the new location was opening Monday in our city. As expected, first-time Firehouse Subs franchisees Stu and Amanda Music are the owners of the new restaurant. Firehouse Subs said it now has locations in 46 states.
The family are natives of Jacksonville, Florida, where Firehouse was founded, the company said. "Upon moving out west to Northern Colorado, the husband-and-wife duo was eager to bring the same Firehouse Subs experience."
The family, said the release, plans on "giving back locally through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation." The foundation has given out $67.5 million nationwide, including to the Laramie County Fire District and Capital City Canine Search and Rescue. The national chain was started by "former firefighting brothers," while Stu Music has been a police officer for 15 years, Firehouse said.
The new restaurant has a mural painted by Joe Puskas, which has a Cheyenne fire truck and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser. It also has a bucking horse and rider depicted as being in front of F.E. Warren Air Force Base.