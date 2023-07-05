CheyennePoliceCarFILE2.jpg

Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Since Monday, the Cheyenne Police Department has received 93 fireworks-related complaints, according to data provided by the Cheyenne Police Department on Wednesday.

As fireworks continued through the night Tuesday, despite a severe thunderstorm advisory, this made up approximately 17% of the total number of incidents reported to the police in that timespan.

