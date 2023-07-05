CHEYENNE – Since Monday, the Cheyenne Police Department has received 93 fireworks-related complaints, according to data provided by the Cheyenne Police Department on Wednesday.
As fireworks continued through the night Tuesday, despite a severe thunderstorm advisory, this made up approximately 17% of the total number of incidents reported to the police in that timespan.
Some reports were made to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, but the agency received far fewer calls involving fireworks during that same time period.
"(We had) 10 fireworks-related calls," said Brandon Warner, the community relations specialist for the sheriff's office. "I haven't heard of any injuries that our deputies responded to. Most of the calls were people shooting from roadways."
Despite these incidents, a representative for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said they only had to admit one person to the hospital for a fireworks-related injury.
"We did have one person come in over the weekend," said Kathy Baker, public information officer for CRMC. "I don't know which day, but it was over the holiday weekend. (Someone had) a fireworks-related injury, and the person did actually have to be admitted to the hospital because the person needed additional care."
The most complaints to CPD regarding fireworks happened between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. Thirteen complaints came from near Interstate 80 due west of Interstate 180, more than any other area within city limits.
While complaints were spread out across the city, 11 complaints were also made in the area of Campstool Road, east of College Drive.
Though the number of people calling CPD to complain about fireworks dwindled by 10 p.m. Tuesday, a few calls continued to come in closer to midnight.
