CHEYENNE – The first bills to be considered by Wyoming lawmakers in the 2023 general session were referred to committees Tuesday afternoon.
Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, referred 51 pieces of legislation to respective committees, while House Speaker, R-Pinedale, referred 16 bills.
This is one of the first steps in the legislative process. A bill is first drafted by the Legislative Service Office for a committee or individual lawmaker, and the bill title is read aloud and assigned to a committee by a presiding officer.
Committee members will then discuss the bill and vote whether to send it to the chamber floor for first-time debate. It can pass with or without amendments, and lawmakers also have the opportunity to vote it down before it gets the opportunity on the floor. They also can return without recommendation.
House referrals
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 100 House bills filed and one joint resolution. Sommers referred 16 to committees for consideration.
Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee: HB 5, HB 6
Driskill referred nearly triple the number of bills to respective committees. There were 84 Senate bills filed as of Tuesday afternoon, and one joint resolution. He sent out 51, many of which were sponsored by Senate interim committees.
Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee: SF 77, SF 78
