CHEYENNE – Erica Marie Smith, better known as Pastor Aerii, began her work with First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Cheyenne on June 1, and will lead her first “virtual” worship service for FCC this Sunday, June 7.
She comes to Cheyenne from rural Kansas, where she was serving two Disciples of Christ churches in Dighton and Utica. She holds a B.A. in religion from Pacific Lutheran University, and an M.Div. from Brite Divinity School.
Pastor Aerii states, “As a minister, I absolutely love visioning. It is one of my favorite parts of ministry. I love to gather ideas from everyone, sort through them all, and then discuss where we might go from here. Having a clear and well-thought vision is what brings us together for one goal and makes the work of ministry that much easier.”
Anyone interested in joining in on the June 7 “virtual service" is invited to click the link from the FCC Facebook page at https://facebook.com/FirstChristianCheyenne or visit the website www.cheyennefcc.org for more information.
FCC currently plans to reopen the church for Sunday worship services June 14 at 219 W. 27th St. in Cheyenne.