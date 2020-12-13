CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will host the extremely popular New Year’s Day First Day Hikes again during 2021, but with a few changes.
Participants will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and, for the most part, pre- and post-hike refreshments will not be made available due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the public is encouraged to bring their own snacks and hot beverages.
This year, 11 New Year’s Day guided hikes and walks will be offered at venues statewide, held in conjunction with similar hikes held in all 50 states, a part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.
Park staff and volunteers will lead this year’s hikes, from 1/2 to 3.5 miles. Details about hike locations, difficulty and length, terrain and tips regarding proper clothing are listed on the America’s State Parks website. Visit www.naspd.org to find a First Day Hike nearest you.
In Wyoming, hikes will be offered at the following locations and times:
- Bear River State Park – Approximately 1-2-mile hike in the park on easy terrain, meet at Bear River State Park Visitor Center, 11 a.m., 307-789-6540
- Boysen State Park – 2-mile hike through moderate to difficult terrain, meet at park headquarters, 10 a.m., 307-876-2796
- Buffalo Bill State Park – 4-mile hike on easy terrain, meet at Hayden Arch Bridge (1.5 miles out of town on Old Yellowstone Hwy.), 9 a.m., 307-587-9227
- Curt Gowdy State Park – 2-mile hike on easy to moderate terrain, meet at Curt Gowdy Visitor Center, 11 a.m., 307-632-7946
- Fort Bridger State Historic Site – 1-mile hike on easy terrain, meet at Post Trader’s Store, 1 p.m., 307-782-3842
- Pioneer Museum – The hike distance will be an easy 1-mile hike around the fairgrounds; meet at WY Pioneer Memorial Museum lobby at 10 am, afterwards join the group for hot chocolate and coffee to warm up in the Museum lobby, 307-358-9288
- Guernsey State Park – 3.5-mile hike, start and end at the Castle, 10 a.m., 307-836-2334
- Hot Springs State Park – Easy ½-mile or more difficult 1-mile hikes, meet at the Chamber Office, 11 a.m., 307-864-2176
- Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site – 1-mile hike over easy terrain, meet in main parking lot, 10 a.m., 307-469-2234
- Sinks Canyon State Park – 1-mile hike on easy to moderate terrain, meet at Nature Trail parking lot, 1 p.m., 307-332-6333
- South Pass City State Historic Site – 2-mile hike, meet at Dance Hall, 1 p.m., 307-332-3684