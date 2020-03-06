CHEYENNE – On Thursday, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the U.S. touched down in Wyoming to learn more about the history of women’s suffrage and health care innovations in the state, and to explore possible business opportunities.
Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first woman to ever serve as a Saudi ambassador, sat down with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to talk about her visit, the state of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia and the potential for business partnerships in Wyoming.
Princess Reema began her role as ambassador last summer, after previously holding positions as the Deputy of Planning and Development for the Saudi General Sports Authority and as the Authority’s Vice President of Women’s Affairs.
The ambassador’s impact has been felt by women in the country, as the strict guardianship system has been lifted, allowing women to have custody of their children and travel internationally without male approval. Princess Reema assisted in breaking down barriers for women to vote, receive equal pay and exercise in public – rights that didn’t previously apply to women.
But the world has viewed such accomplishments with a skeptical eye, as a number of human rights violations committed by the Saudi government have come to light, including the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Although the country finally allowed women to drive, a number of activists protesting for that very right were arrested and imprisoned. Loujain al-Hathloul, a leading women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia, is still detained to this day.
Because of Wyoming’s history of women’s suffrage and focus on diversifying the economy, the ambassador decided to visit the Equality State.
As Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador, what does it mean to you to be in Wyoming – the first state to grant women’s suffrage – ahead of International Women’s Day?
That’s one of the things that truly inspired me when we were planning the trip, and fortuitously, it fell on this month. I learned not only was it the first state to grant women the right to vote, they were voting even before joining the union. And that was one of the preconditions to join it. I thought that was sensational.
It’s one of the seven states that has a majority women state Supreme Court, and I’m just fascinated by that experience. As the first female ambassador, what I’m hoping to learn from this is – who are the women, who are my contemporaries who walked this path before me, and what can I possibly learn from them, and how can I highlight the work that they did to the women back home and what lessons learned are there? As more women enter government in the kingdom, I think it’s critical for us to find our compliments. And if those women happened to be in Wyoming, that’s phenomenal.
I’ve always had interest in women-run businesses, particularly when they enter a field that’s traditionally male. I see a lot of parallels in my personal journey, being the first female ambassador, and what I am so interested in learning is how did they get there, and what is the experience while they’re there? Because as women, we have a burden, being the first, that you can either block the road for those coming after you, or you can serve an example for those women, but also for the environment that you’re in to welcome more women based on your behavior and your attitude. You know, it’s a burden. It’s a struggle, but it’s valuable, and it’s worth it. It’s not about being the first, it’s about being one of the many to come. And I prefer to frame it that way than the first because the first can also be the last. I’d rather be one of many to come.
For where Saudi Arabia is in terms of women’s rights, do you see any parallels between the history of Wyoming women and what Saudi women are doing now?
When Wyoming joined the union, the 19th Amendment application for women was so much later. And what we’re trying to say in the kingdom is what can we do to shorten our inclusion of women, what are the lessons learned, and how could we do this better than perhaps others did? At least from the timeline perspective, if you look for us, women’s right to vote was granted in 2015.
Even with the reforms, there are still some restrictions for women, and some activists have been imprisoned. What would you say to the people who have a hard time reconciling those facts?
What I would say is that transformation and reform isn’t a straight line. I would also say that, yes, while there are those women being held, 11 million women are being positively impacted by all of the regulations. ... They weren’t just impacting a woman in the workplace. They were impacting her in her home. They were impacting the day-to-day life of a single woman, a married woman, a divorced woman. ... It’s not just about a woman driving – it is to be self autonomous, totally, and to have the right to make the decision and then act on the decision. That is the massive shift in our country.
I don’t think it’s percolated out, but a woman in the kingdom not only can drive herself to work, she can have any job that she wants. She has equal pay, which is something in many places in the rest of the world is not a true statement. For us, we have equal pay today. By law, maternity leaves are guaranteed. Women no longer need anybody’s permission, neither to travel, to go to the hospital when guardianship law abolished and that’s massive. ...
I always use the example of civil rights in this country. A civil war was fought, but an Emancipation Declaration was made. (In) 1960 was when rights were granted for both races. We have gender segregation. Why should we wait the hundred-and-some years to change this when we can do this in the span of a year or two? So laws, as they change, the question I have is retroactively, what do you do to someone who was incarcerated for a law that was applied previously, but today’s no longer the norm? That’s something we’re going to face, and we’re going to have to deal with case by case. But it’s not for the majority. The majority of the women of the kingdom have the privilege of these phenomenal new laws.
How long has this trip been planned, and what are you hoping to take away from it?
I met Sen. (Dan) Dockstader (R-Afton) at an event in California focused around innovation. He got up, and he was presenting about blockchain and agriculture and ranching in Wyoming. And I said, “I need to go and speak to that man.” So I just kind of tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Can we talk a little bit more?”
So we sat down, and we had a chat. And when I understood the full story of what’s happening in Wyoming, we both agreed I needed to come out here. I also have someone from our Ministry of Investment with me, who is coming to look and listen to see what could actually happen from an investment point of view between your state and my country.
I think that’s something that’s super exciting from my point of view, but I also want to understand what was the impact of being such a progressive state? Joining the union? And what does it look like today versus then? And I won’t understand that until I talk to people here. I also learned that if you stay in the Beltway in Washington, D.C., you see a very specific viewpoint of America. But if you get on a plane and you go out to a state and you actually meet the people, it’s a different view.
You’ll be meeting with some of our state lawmakers here. Is there anything in particular that you hope to discuss?
I’m really intrigued about how state government works and operates. I have the big picture of America, and I need to understand the local picture. I think, for me, it’s going to be a phenomenal education, even though I grew up in the States. To see it in practice is what I do to understand the mechanics of it. I think it’s interesting to understand – what does governance look like in each place? It’s going to be different than Washington. I’ve seen Capitol Hill, and I’m ready to see Wyoming.
You’re also meeting with some business leaders here. Are there any particular sectors or projects that you’re looking at?
My personal interest is always in health care and women’s affairs, but I’m looking to see young entrepreneurs. I’m looking to understand, also, is a Wyoming businessman limited to Wyoming, or is their impact and footprint across the United States of America? We have a very young SME (medium-sized business) environment in the kingdom, and I’m looking for mentors for these young people. I’m looking for parallels and experiences ... What microbusinesses exist here that could be replicated there? Who do I need to introduce our young SMEs to over here for them to have those learnings also? If you want a thriving economy, you have to have the small and medium-sized businesses.
We have a number of Saudi students at the University of Wyoming who are supported by scholarships from the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission. What value do you see in this partnership?
Historically, when we talk about the Saudi-U.S. partnership, it is actually more than transactional. It is not just an economic partnership. It’s an educational partnership, and that’s where friendships actually start. We wanted to learn historically from the U.S. and its educational systems, how we can actually leapfrog in development in the oil industry. So while it was actually focused more on engineers and people in the petrochemical world, the relationships of education for Saudis across the U.S. has been something that’s happening from the 1970s.
We have a very strong scholarship program. Our doctors were trained here, our engineers are trained here, and the impact that you see of a U.S. education on careers in the kingdom is outstanding. I always tell people I know my kind – it’s the people who came to the U.S. because we speak the same language. We get each other, and there’s a methodology in America that you guys work through. It’s just intuitive if you grew up here or intuitive if you worked here, and I very much appreciate the work ethic that our students get when they come in and study here.
Do you see Saudi Arabia maintaining a relationship with Wyoming and our business leaders here in the future?
What I would hope this trip translates to, particularly with having the gentleman from the investment ministry with us, is business exchanges – delegations from here coming to the kingdom and from the kingdom coming here to really explore – what is the future of health care using blockchain? What is the future of agriculture and blockchain? What is the future of innovation, in general, that Wyoming seems to be taking a lead on?
I read somewhere that you want to be the (research and development) capital of the United States of America. We’d like to be an R&D capital for health care in the Middle East. So there seemed to be some natural synergies. I needed to come here and get a lay of the land, understand what exists, so that I can then invite the kingdom to come to Wyoming and say, this may be somewhere you want to do business.