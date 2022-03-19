A grizzly bear is pictured in a March 16, 2021, Yellowstone National Park news release, marking the first such spotting in the park for that year. In March 2022, the bears again have been sighted. Screenshot taken via a National Park Service-Yellowstone website on March 19, 2022.
JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly bears are continuing to wake up in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The town of Jackson and Teton County, meanwhile, are continuing to consider measures that would require bear-proof trash cans countywide.
Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that the first grizzly bear of the season was spotted Sunday in the park.
That came just under a week after Yellowstone National Park announced that a pilot flying over the park spotted a grizzly traipsing through its west-central reach. Male grizzlies tend to emerge in March and females in April and May.
Grand Teton advised caution recreating outdoors, specifically telling people to avoid carcasses. Grizzlies can be aggressive if approached while feeding on another animal’s remains.
The park also encouraged people to begin locking up attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
“Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in the press release. “We welcome the community led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”
That, the park said, includes storing garbage in bear-resistant containers, securing livestock feed, pet food, compost and beehives, and hanging bird feeders so bears can’t reach them.
The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners are both set to consider actions to better bear-proof their jurisdictions.