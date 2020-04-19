CHEYENNE – This month, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation donated $35,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are dedicated to helping those in need,” said Matt Pope, Cheyenne bank president, in a news release. “At First Interstate, we value and understand the importance of giving and connecting with our community, especially in a time like this.”
The organizations, who each received a donation of $2,500 from the branches and $2,500 from the foundation, for a total of $5,000, are COMEA (Cooperative Ministry for Emergency Assistance), Community Action of Laramie County, the Friday Food Bag Foundation, Magic City Enterprises, Needs Inc., Safehouse Services, and the Forward Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, a newly formed effort.
Both First Interstate branches in the Cheyenne area contributed to this effort, and these funds will support those in our community in need of food, housing and emergency assistance.