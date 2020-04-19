CHEYENNE – At at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, AARP Wyoming will host Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon and Lisa Osvold of the Wyoming Department of Health on a TeleTown Hall to discuss where Wyomingites can find services to combat hunger and remain healthy in the era of COVID-19.
AARP will start making calls to a select number of AARP Wyoming members at 4 p.m. using a 1-800 phone number. Participants will be able to ask questions in real time during the call. If you have questions you wish to ask Gordon or Osvold in advance, send those questions to tlacock@aarp.org. If you want to listen in on the TeleTown Hall but are not called by AARP, use this link to listen in: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277.
In October 2019, Gordon launched the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which works to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide. On March 17, WHI expanded its work with a COVID-19 task force. That task force has given away grants totaling $40,000 to anti-hunger organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties. The task force has also developed a website, nohungerwyo.org, with county-specific information on resources for those experiencing food security or other needs.
Osvold heads up the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division, which is committed to providing care, ensuring safety and promoting independent choices for Wyoming’s older adults. Osvold’s division has oversight responsibilities in the areas of senior centers and skilled nursing facilities, as well as home and community-based services. Osvold will discuss methods Wyoming’s age 50-plus can use to stay safe and healthy in the era of COVID-19.