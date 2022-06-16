In a photo provided by St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Rawlins' head Mary Kay Albrechtson and Jennie Gordon’s office, the first lady, center, is with Albrechtson, right, and Deanna Trumble, regional director for Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
RAWLINS -- Wyoming’s first lady, Jennie Gordon, paid a visit to the St Vincent de Paul food pantry in Rawlins last week.
While Gordon and her team were there, Mary Kay Albrechtson, the agency’s president, asked if they would like to help fill a food basket for an Albany County family.
“Jennie Gordon jumped right in and made the food basket,” Albrechtson recalled. “When the family came to pick up the food basket, Jennie took it right out to their car and visited with them for quite a long time.”
Although the first lady was on a strict time schedule, Albrechtson said, “she acted like she had nothing better to do that day but visit with someone who came to pick up a food basket.”