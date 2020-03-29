CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Hunger Initiative task force recently launched an online clearinghouse to help families struggling with food access and insecurity in Wyoming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the website has a county-by-county listing of resources on the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website.
“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First lady Jennie Gordon said. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”
In the coming days, the task force will work to establish best-practices for food storage, distribution and delivery.
“The task force is already working with state experts to ensure the best possible protocols. Innovative partnerships between public-private entities are also being developed, and new opportunities to get involved in communities across the state will be announced in the coming days,” Gordon said.
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative launched the special COVID-19 taskforce March 17 to provide support, streamline communications and implement creative solutions to Wyoming Hunger Initiative mission-related issues caused by COVID-19 closures statewide, according to the release.