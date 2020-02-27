CHEYENNE – Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon was present as the Friday Food Bag Foundation accepted a $5,000 donation from Pathfinder Ranches on Wednesday at the foundation’s warehouse in Cheyenne.
The donation is the latest win for the first lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which is working with nonprofits around the state to provide much needed support from individuals, corporate sponsors and community-wide fundraising to reduce childhood hunger and combat food insecurity.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has created a comprehensive list of organizations – from food pantries to food rescues, “backpack” programs to local soup kitchens – that are making a difference in the lives of our neighbors every single day.
The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization in Cheyenne that uses entirely grant funding, private donations and volunteers to fill and delivers 960 free bags of food a week to students in Laramie County who may not have access to food on the weekends. The bags are filled and delivered each month entirely by volunteers, using entirely donated money.
Pathfinder Ranches, an ecological services company headquartered in Cheyenne, owns and operates the nation’s largest habitat conservation bank on 638,000 acres in central Wyoming.
Pathfinder’s sage grouse mitigation credits are used by energy companies and other businesses to secure drilling and other permits in Wyoming and the West. Beyond ranching and sage grouse credits, Pathfinder provides water for agricultural, municipal and industrial development in the North Platte River Basin, carbon capture, open space and hunting and fishing access to thousands of sportsmen and women.
“Pathfinder Ranches has supported the Friday Food Bag Foundation and other similar organizations elsewhere in Wyoming in the past, but seeing the impact the Foundation has had in our community, we wanted to do more,” said Pathfinder President Ryan Lance. “Pathfinder Ranches is proud to partner with the first lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the foundation to help ensure that no child in Wyoming goes through a day hungry.”