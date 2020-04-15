CHEYENNE – The first Laramie County death from COVID-19 was announced Wednesday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The older man was hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. This marks the second reported COVID-19 death in Wyoming. The first death – an older man out of Johnson County – was announced earlier this week.
The Laramie County man had been hospitalized at CRMC for several weeks prior to his death on Tuesday, CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell said. He told CRMC staff about the death last night.
“We are saddened at this loss and want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” Thornell said. “The nurses, physicians and others who had been involved in this person’s treatment are also grieving. I want to commend our providers and employees for the extraordinary care they provided and to let them know how proud we are of their ongoing service and commitment to all our patients during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
So far, there have been 287 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 probable cases in Wyoming.
“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the WDH release. “While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill.”
She said anyone who is sick can spread COVID-19, and it’s important that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this illness. She added Wyoming has to take this disease seriously.
It’s important for people to follow the current public health orders, practice social distancing and stay home. It’s also important to stay home when sick and wash hands often.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
CRMC is asking Laramie County residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This includes washing your hands with soap and water as often as possible and using hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available, continuing social distancing and staying home as much as possible,” CRMC Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Chapman said. “The CDC guidelines are meant to save lives, but that will only happen if everyone takes these guidelines seriously and follows them.”
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.