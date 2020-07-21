CHEYENNE – The three candidates running for Cheyenne mayor agree on a number of issues, including the planning and development process needs improvement, potholes are a problem, and the city needs more affordable housing.
Though plans for accomplishing those goals vary, Mayor Marian Orr and challengers Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger each have a vision for bringing Cheyenne into the future, and they laid out their goals at the first mayoral debate of the year Tuesday, hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
The Q&A-style format offered each candidate a chance to share their thoughts on important issues the city is facing.
Getting through economic hardships
The arrival of COVID-19 in Wyoming wreaked havoc on businesses and greatly affected revenue streams for municipalities. Orr saw the effects on the city firsthand as the governing body passed a fiscal year 2021 budget in June with $5 million in cuts.
In talking about long-term strategies for the city’s economic health, Orr pointed to the chief economic development officer position she created in her first term, which she said helped drive development. She said the city is slated to lose funding from the state, sales tax revenue, and the oil and gas industry, and that both diversification and development are vital.
“We have new businesses, data centers, blockchain companies that are looking at coming in, not only from Colorado, but the East Coast and the West Coast. ... They realize, especially now post-COVID, that they can work virtually from anywhere. And with the tax base that we have, I can tell you I’m so hopeful for Cheyenne,” Orr said. “When it comes to economic recovery, I’m certainly on top of it.”
Orr said she’s been in communication with other mayors across the country, hearing their solutions and plans for recovery, saying the city doesn’t have to “reinvent the wheel” to recover from the economic damage of COVID-19.
Patrick Collins, previous Cheyenne city councilman and longtime owner of the Bicycle Station, said his approach would be focused on keeping existing businesses alive. With the state of Wyoming redirecting state funding toward smaller communities, leaving Cheyenne with less money, Collins said becoming more business friendly will be vital for becoming more self-sufficient.
“Our economy can’t afford to be shut down again. The small businesses that are going to make it through this – they can’t afford a second shut down,” Collins said. “And so I think the first thing we have to do is work hard to educate the people here in Laramie County about different behavior – wearing our masks, keeping social distance as we are here today – doing those kinds of things so that our economy can stay open, so that our schools will open this fall and our local restaurants will be saved. “
Rick Coppinger, a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative and believer in small government, said the city needs to focus on its budgetary needs, rather than its wants, to get through this rough patch and continue supporting necessary services like police and fire.
“I would like to do the budget, line by line, and see what we can actually remove out of the budget that doesn’t need to be there,” Coppinger said.
He also noted the importance of attracting different industries to Cheyenne to help fuel the economy, mentioning that Cheyenne’s position at the intersection of two interstates makes it well poised for business expansion.
Infrastructure
While any Cheyenne resident could confirm the city has a pothole problem, the candidates gave their plans for improving some of the infrastructure problems the city is facing.
Having run her 2016 campaign with a goal of fixing the city’s pothole problem, Orr said she won’t make the same mistake this time around. In Cheyenne, the average family of three pays $3,000 in taxes for $30,000 worth of government services, so Orr said there’s just isn’t enough money to fix all the problems.
They tried different methods of fixing potholes to make more improvements, including an application that melted on Nationway in the summer heat. Orr said she doesn’t regret the trial-and-error, and the city’s long-term pavement management plan is a solid foundation for the future of Cheyenne’s infrastructure.
“That didn’t work, but we learned. So going forward, we’ve developed a really good, solid pavement management plan, and I think we’re on a good road,” Orr said.
On the other hand, Collins said, “As far as roads go, I don’t think I’m willing to admit that we can’t fix roads. I’ve met with a lot of people who do this for a living, and they tell me that if we just get back to basic maintenance, we can make a big difference. We’re always gonna have potholes ... but to just throw our hands up and say, ‘We can’t get it done’ – to me, that’s not the right answer.”
Collins noted that he’d be interested in exploring road infrastructure projects on future sixth-penny sales tax ballots. However, he also said the city should follow in the footsteps of the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, which saves taxpayer money by planning its sixth-penny projects far into the future. Earlier this year, the county saved more than $500,000 by paying back the loan for the Event Center at Archer early.
“We go to our voters and say, ‘Look, we have a plan for roads, but it’s gonna take a little bit more.’ I can’t imagine the voters wouldn’t support that,” Collins said.
To that point, Orr said she also supports the use of sixth-penny funding for infrastructure projects, specifically noting the need for two new fire stations in town.
In his current job as a property manager at Spectrum Communications, Coppinger said he’s worked with pavement and parking lots, and he thinks the city needs to go back to the basics.
Coppinger said while repairing potholes is vital for the city, it’s equally as important to maintain those projects to help them last longer. He noted that the city’s pavement management system allows them to see what locations need repairs, which would be beneficial in weighing new projects with current maintenance.
Coppinger asked, “Why are we spending money that we don’t need to be spending when we should be spending it on taking care of our roads and water?”
Development process for new businesses
With all the talk of attracting new businesses to Cheyenne, all three candidates agreed the city’s planning and development process could see some improvements. The candidates gave examples of projects they’ve seen held up by the city’s permitting process and their proposed solutions.
In her first term, Orr and her staff reevaluated the systems and processes in the building department, with the chief economic development officer at the helm. Planning and Development staff held open houses to get feedback from business owners and developers, and came up with a new flowchart to tell developers where they are in the process.
Orr also mentioned they’re exploring COVID-19 relief funding as a mechanism to pay for an online software for plan reviews.
“We’re looking at two different companies to do online plan reviews so you can go in, and you can look at your project. You can see where it’s at in the system from your home, from your office, from wherever, so you don’t have to come in anymore or call. You don’t have to chase it down,” Orr said.
Collins said he’s sat down with developers, architects and local professionals in the field to talk about the challenges they face with development in the city. He gave an example of a developer who still hasn’t received a building permit for a housing project after trying for three years.
He said using data and creating a can-do culture in the planning and development office could help the process run more smoothly.
“Instead of just saying no and having a wall of regulations, I want our employees to be consultants. So that when they come in, they’ll say, ‘I’m not sure we can do it that way, but I’ve seen 20 or 30 other problems like yours, and here’s how they got around that.’”
Coppinger also said a change in process is needed, and that it should be driven by the developers and business owners in the community. With the coronavirus giving businesses incentives to move out of big cities, Coppinger agreed with Orr that Cheyenne has a big opportunity for diversification right now, but he said the first step is fixing the process.
“This (Unified Development Code) doesn’t work for us. It’s really big; it’s really nice, but it’s not functional. It discourages more than it encourages new businesses to come to Cheyenne. We need to encourage businesses ... and it’s a daily process. It can’t be an election period of time. It has to be something that’s done daily.”
Building relationships with the council
The mayor and the Cheyenne City Council work together to make policy changes and spending decisions, which mean good communication is a huge benefit to getting work done at the city.
While Orr said that some tension between the branches of government is healthy, she said she could’ve done better to learn what the goals of the councilmen were during her first term. Even though the two branches had a variety of meetings, Orr said she really only learned the goals of Councilman Pete Laybourn due to the lack of communication.
If reelected, Orr said, “I plan to meet with every city councilperson and establish what their goals are – what do they see and how do we work as a board? How do they work as a ward? How do we work as a city? What are those goals, and what tools and resources do we need to make it happen?”
Having served as council president four times during his time on the council, Collins say he’s seen both good and bad relationships with mayors. Collins said he views the City Council like a board of directors, who are most in touch with the wants and needs of their constituents.
He also mentioned that you can’t force good communication or participation, but it has to be part of the culture at city hall.
“I look at the mayor’s job as ... having a vision for our community and sharing that vision, but also taking what the council brings to us and trying to figure out the best way to implement that most effectively and most cost efficiently,” Collins said.
Coppinger said communication between the mayor and the council is important because the council members are the ones talking to their constituents. While one person would have a hard time talking to Cheyenne’s entire population, Coppinger said the nine council members will have a better view of what the city’s residents actually want from their local government.
Coppinger said, “It’s OK you agree to disagree, but you have to do it respectfully. You have to listen to what each person has to say, because that person has so many constituents that they have to listen to.”