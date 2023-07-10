Oil rig on federal land

Pronghorns roam near an oil rig on federal land.

 BLM Wyoming

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — The Bureau of Land Management’s first oil and gas lease sale in over a year netted roughly $14.7 million in Wyoming — about $1.8 million more than last year’s sale. Wyoming will receive 48% — roughly $7 million — of that revenue.

